California Man Arrested for Fatally Stabbing Mother, 63, in Their Small-Town Home

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother in their home in the small town of Borrego Springs, California. The woman died from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Borrego Springs is a town of about 3,400 and located about a two-hour drive northeast of San Diego. Normally a quiet area, it is surrounded by Anza-Borrego State Park, California’s largest state park.

Jacob Guevara was identified as the suspect, though the name of his mother, 63, was not released.

According to NBC7 in San Diego:

“A deputy responded to the residence in the 2800 block of Borrego Springs Road Saturday afternoon to check on the welfare of a resident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A concerned relative phoned the department, worried about the living conditions in the woman’s home.

“Upon arrival, the deputy was told by the victim’s daughter that she saw blood in the house and her mother was not home. She said three people were in the home, including her brother, Jacob Guevara.

“The deputy searched the home and found what appeared to be the deceased mother, with apparent stab wounds to her body. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.”

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy vest. (NBC7)

All three family members in the home were detained by sheriff’s deputies while detectives conducted an investigation. They concluded that Guevara was responsible for his mother’s death.

A motive for the stabbing and other details have not yet been revealed, NBC7 reported.