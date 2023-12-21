California Man Charged With Killing Mother With Hammer

A Southern California man was arrested and charged with killing his mother, using a hammer as his weapon, in Ventura County, police said.

Videos by Rare

Scott Goldberg, 21, is officially facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Alison Marshall, 63, is listed as the victim, per the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. He also violently struck his father, who tried to assist Goldeberg’s mother.

Per KTLA News:

“On Nov. 19, deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Mayfield Court in Thousand Oaks just before 11 p.m.

“At the scene, authorities found two victims, one of whom was suffering from ‘significant and life-threatening injuries,’ deputies said.

“Investigators said Goldberg allegedly first struck his mother upstairs, bludgeoning her in the head.

“Hearing the screams, Goldberg’s father attempted to run upstairs to help his wife, but Goldberg turned towards his father, went down the stairs, and struck him with the hammer, authorities said.”

Goldberg’s father was taken to the hospital with facial injuries but survived the senseless tragedy.

Goldberg pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all special allegations against him. He remains in custody without bail, with his next court date set for Feb. 28.

Scott Goldberg was arrested after allegedly attacking his parents with a hammer, killing his mother. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)