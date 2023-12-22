California Man Sentenced for Killing Wife and Mother to Their Nine Children

A man in El Cajon, California, has been sentenced in the grisly killing of his wife, who was the mother to their nine children.

Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Alrawi, 46, pleaded guilty to the shooting death of wife Fathem Alrawi, 37, in August 2022. He was given a 21-year prison sentence.

The children were all said to be home during the time of the tragedy.

Scenes from the home where a man allegedly shot his wife as she slept in El Cajon, Calif. (NBC7 News)

NBC7 News in San Diego reports:

Prosecutors say Alrawi shot his wife in the face while she was lying in bed. The couple’s nine children — who ranged in age from 2 to 17 at the time of the shooting — were asleep in the home when their mother was shot. At Alrawi’s sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Jared Coleman said there was no evidence pointing to a clear motive, but said Alrawi’s explanation for the shooting was “hard to believe.” According to the prosecutor, Alrawi said he tried “to wake up his wife by touching a gun to her face in what he described as a joking manner.” Coleman said that even if that was the case, “it still shows behavior that is so egregious, so reckless and so unforgivable … if it’s the truth, then it’s all the more tragic because it didn’t have to happen.”

Ej Cajon is located 17 miles East of downtown San Diego.

Abdulhannan Al Wari is accused of shooting and killing his wife while she slept. His defense team said it was an accident. (NBC7 News)