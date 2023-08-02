California Police Say They Have Solved 1991 Murder Using DNA Evidence From Fingernails

DNA from the fingernails of a murdered California woman have investigators believing they’ve solved a cold case from more than 30 years ago.

Videos by Rare

The samples were taken from the nails of the late Vicki Johnson, who was killed on Jan. 3, 1991 in Seaside, previously known as East Monterey. Johnson reportedly was strangled and set on fire before her body was discovered near a playground.

Police have identified Frank Lewis McClure as Johnson’s suspected killer via the DNA evidence. Johnson was 34 years old at the time of her death; McClure died at 77 years old in 2021 — the same year the Johnson cold case was opened. It is yet to be determined if there was a relationship between the two.

Vicki Johnson. (Seaside Police/Facebook)

Seaside Police said Johnson’s death “shocked the Seaside community due to the details of the brutality” in a Facebook post announcing the case had been solved.

“For decades, the case remained cold and left Seaside with a reputation of a violent and unsafe community,” the department wrote.

Johnson was 34 years old at the time.

“McClure left significant DNA underneath Ms. Johnsons’ fingernails, which could only be a result of Ms. Johnson fighting vigorously for her life,” police wrote. “The motive of her murder is still unclear. We do know McClure had a history of violence before his passing.”

Per the Monterey Herald: “McClure’s DNA profile was in the Combined DNA Index System database as a result of a previous felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release. McClure had not been a suspect in the original investigation.”