California ‘Serial Sexual Predator’ Arrested by FBI in New York

A California man accused of sexual crimes was caught and arrested in New York in a case that police say dates back more than a decade.

Videos by Rare

Kabeh Cummings, 35, is in custody after being captured on the other side of the country. He is linked to multiple sexual assaults that took place in or near Sacramento since 2010, police said. The New York Police Department and FBI made the arrest on Tuesday.

Cummings is being extradited back to Sacramento and facing a whole laundry list of charges. Those include everything from kidnaping to rape to sodomy of an unconscious victim. Police called him a “serial sexual predator.”

(ABC10)

“The arrest of the suspect in this case would not have been possible without efforts from the following: Sacramento Police Department, New York Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento and New York Field Offices, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office,” a news release from the Sacramento police read.

More details on Cummings and his arrest are coming at a joint press conference on Sept. 5, police added. Anyone with information should call the Sacramento police tip line at (916) 808-1773.

Cummings’ LinkedIn profile reads that he worked as a site director at City Of Sacramento START.

“I seek to hold position that will benefit from my Award –Winning track record of positive management, networking, and customer service skills,” he wrote. “Positions that provide environments where I can be a creative team player, and provide opportunities to demonstrate my ability to set and complete goals.”