California Woman Found With Stolen Luxury Handbags Worth Thousands

You can never have enough handbags. Unless, of course, not all of them belong to you — and then you got caught with them. Then maybe you have too many.

That was the case for one Southern California woman, who allegedly had loads of stolen luxury bags in her possession. In fact, police believed was she’s been operating whole luxury handbag ring.

Karla Sunceri, 51, was named as the woman behind the stolen bags — which reportedly involved at least 50 of the items and were worth thousands of dollars.

According to KTLA:

“On Nov. 1, Sunceri was tracked down and a search warrant was issued at her home in the 15700 block of McKeever Street.

“During the search, authorities discovered over 50 stolen designer purses in the suspect’s home. Most of the stolen luxury handbags were taken in residential burglaries throughout Southern California, police said.

“Photos of the seized handbags show a variety of styles and designer brands including Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Chanel, Burberry, and more. The purses included shoulder bags, crossbody purses, large totes, clutches and more.”

A view of the luxury handbags reportedly stolen by a Southern California woman. (Los Angeles Police Department/KTLA)

Along with all that, photos of the bags showed that some of them were stuffed with $50 or $100 bills. That’s what you call adding serious value to luxury.

At any rate, Sunceri was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and has been thrown in jail.

“Authorities are attempting to locate the owners of the purses as the investigation remains ongoing,” KTLA reported.