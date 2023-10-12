Californian Lucks Into $1.73 Billion Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball keeps reaching the billions and the people of California keep winning when it does.

For the second time since November, the Powerball lottery surpassed $1.5 billion. And for the second time since November, the winning ticket belonged to an individual who resides in the Golden State.

To be precise, the winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, per the California Lottery. The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook, people saying congratulations. Pretty crazy,” the store’s night worker, identified only as Duke, told KCAL-TV.

“Somebody owes me a truck,” he said with a smile. “A lot of customers come in, you know they come in every day to get their tickets, religiously. And a lot of them … said: ‘Oh, if I win I’m gonna get you a new truck.’ So where’s my truck? I’ll be waiting.”

(Getty)

Per NBC 7 San Diego:

“Before someone won the giant prize, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner, stretching back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion.

“The jackpot is the world’s second-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 36 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

“The only top prize that was ever bigger was the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November.”