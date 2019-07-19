California is Banning Gendered Words like “Manhole and “Manmade”

It looks like California is trying to become gender-neutral. Not only has the city adapted to gender-inclusive restrooms, but now they are taking it a step further and removing gender-specific words in its municipal code. According to the Berkeley City Council, it will cost the city $600 to make the changes. The council unanimously passed the new ordinance to replace more than two dozen commonly uses terms to provide an accurate representation.

They will switch words like “he” and “she” to “them” and “they” in the city code. “Manholes” will be changed to “maintenance holes” and references to manmade will be changed to “artificial.” Councilmember Rigel Robinson, who is a 23-year-old recent graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, sponsored the ordinance, believing there is”power in language.”

PLEASE RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU FEEL PERSONALLY VICTIMIZED BY THE WORD ‘MANHOLE.’ NOW PROCEED TO PUNCH YOURSELF IN THE FACE WITH THAT HAND, BECAUSE YOU’RE A MORON.

https://t.co/qgu2aervuC — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 18, 2019

Berkeley City Manager Dee William- Ridley wrote in a memorandum to the council, noting, “In recent years, broadening societal awareness of transgender and gender-nonconforming identities has brought to light the importance of non-binary gender inclusivity.” Terms such as sorority and fraternity will be changed to “collegiate Greek system residence.” Other terms include pregnant woman or women, which will be switched to pregnant employees and brother and sister will be switched to sibling.

According to Code Publishing Company, the Berkeley Municipal Code contains mostly masculine pronouns and no gender-neutral language. The official city council report states, “The League of California Cities saw the need to develop a best practices guide for city officials and city staff related to new state laws, policies, and practices that promote inclusive workplaces.”

PRIORITIES: One of California’s most liberal cities has voted to revamp its city code book by replacing terms like “manhole” and “manpower” with gender-neutral terms. https://t.co/q3iXh1ve7e — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) July 18, 2019

Safe to say the city of Berkey has quite a lengthy history of leading on socially and politically liberal issues. Berkley council also voted in favor of becoming the first city in California to ban natural gas in new building construction. The measure will go into effect on January 1, 2020.

So do you agree with these new terms? Should all states have gender-neutral words?