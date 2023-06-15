Cameron Diaz Says Her Fridge Is Only Filled With Salad and Wine: ‘It Is So Delicious’

Diaz, 50, gave her fans an Instagram sneak peek into what she keeps in her fridge.

The actress couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to social media to share her partnership with Goop Kitchen. This takeout restaurant, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, delivers “nutritious, fantastic-tasting food, whenever and wherever you want it,” according to the website.

“It is so delicious and has just the right amount of spice,” Diaz captioned the video of herself enjoying a delicious salad that she whipped up with the help of Goop Kitchen. The salad was packed with healthy ingredients like kale, carrots, and cucumbers, among others. And, to top it all off, Diaz had a bottle of Avaline Sauv wine open on her kitchen island.

She posted another photo of herself drinking a glass of the beverage. “I created it with @avaline new Sauv Blanc in mind,” she posted in the caption.

She recently announced on her Instagram Story that her collaboration with Goop Kitchen is now available in Los Angeles as part of the eatery’s summer menu. Diaz even gave her followers a sneak peek into her fridge, which contained only her own Avaline wine and some delicious Goop Kitchen salads.

“I’m so excited to team up with @goopkitchen to release my favorite summer salad, which pairs *perfectly* with our new Avaline Sauvignon Blanc,” she posted. “It’s full of big flavors and crunch, with crisp gem lettuce, sweet-and-spicy mango slaw, crunchy snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, avocado slices, and served with a side of puffed rice, candied cashews, and goop Certified Clean cashew vinaigrette. You’re going to love it!”

Diaz unveiled an organic wine brand, Avaline, with her pal Katherine Power in July 2020. The brand boasts two options: white and rosé, both of which are organic, vegan, and free of additives.

“I enjoyed wine for many a year and never questioned it,” Diaz said in a press release. “Not once. I actually figured it was the most responsible alcohol choice because it was made with fermented grapes. But I had no idea of the process. One of the first conversations Katherine and I had about making a cleaner wine was, ‘what are we going to add to it?’ We soon learned it wasn’t what you added, it’s what you didn’t add.”