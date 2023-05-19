Camila Banus Says That ‘Days of Our Lives’ Helped Her Heal From Her Father’s Suicide

Banus has announced that she is leaving Days of Our Lives after 13 years on the show.

Moving Forward

At 32, the actress revealed how her father’s suicide was what led her to the decision.

“I had always spoken to my dad about my dreams,” Banus shared, “He knew my ultimate goal is to create amazing stories and cultivate characters — to be on the big screen. That was part of why I walked away. He didn’t stay to see his dreams realized — the depression took over. I need to reach mine for him, and me, and our family.”

When Banus was 19 years old and just starting on Days, her mother contacted her to inform her of her father’s passing.

“I handled it the best way I could as a 19-year-old, which was … not to tell anybody,” she added. “A couple of days later I returned to set and life moved on. I buried my grief, I buried my anger. I buried my sadness. I put on a smile for a long time.”

Healing Slowly

Banus’s husband Marlon Aquino, her therapy sessions, and her time on Days helped her to cope.

“When my character became a mom, I took a parenting class to prepare for the role, where I reflected on how the parenting done to me has molded me into the adult I became,” she shared. “Meeting other families impacted by suicide through my work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has helped me move forward as well.”

Banus wrote that the loss of her father “made me a more empathetic person” and “changed the way that I interact with people.”

“I want them to know that I care,” she added. “I want them to know they are wanted, important, needed.”