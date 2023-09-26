Can You Fly With Delta-9?

What is Delta-9?

Delta-9 is the most commonly talked about chemical in cannabis and hemp plants. When you think about “weed” and its effect, you’re usually thinking about delta-9. Over recent decades, scientific studies and research have suggested that there’s more to delta-9 than its elevating effects. The chemical compound is thought to have many health and wellness benefits, including the following:

reduction of chronic pain and inflammation

improved sleep quality

improved appetite

boost in mood and relaxation

Is Delta-9 legal?

Delta-9 THC is illegal at the federal level but legal recreationally and/or for medical use in several states. That being said, there’s a catch. In the 2018 Farm Bill, the government wanted to expand our country’s use of Hemp for things like tee shirts and bags, but they accidentally (or intentionally, depending on who you ask) left a loophole starting appropriately on page 420 that states that anything with a delta-9 concentrate of 0.3% or less is good to go. Sadly, it’s almost impossible to know what forms of delta-9 fit that description on the street, so the best way to determine whether or not it’s legal is by doing your own research and only trusting manufacturers who third-party test in labs like DiamondCBD.

Is it Legal to Fly with Delta-9-THC?

The short answer is that it is legal to fly with delta-9 THC at a federal level (thanks to the Farm Bill), but this is a loaded question.

You should also note that based on the 2018 Farm Bill, you cannot fly with all forms of delta-9 products as a result of a restriction on products that contain more than 0.3% delta-9 THC. The Farm Bill is a federal law only followed in some states. This means that in some states, having delta-9 THC on the plane with you will be illegal.

My recommendation? Do some research on the destination you’re flying into to know for sure you can legally fly with your products. It’s also best to check your airline’s policy! As for international flying? That will be a no.

What is TSA’s Policy?

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the agency doesn’t actively search for cannabis products. However, they must notify local, state, or federal authorities if they find it.

The TSA website reads:

“…certain cannabis-infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law except for products that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis or that are approved by FDA.”

As a federal agency, TSA follows federal law in the 2018 Farm Bill.

Which Airlines Are Cool With Delta-9?

If you plan on bringing delta-9 on an American Airlines, JetBlue, or Delta flight, think again. Remember to read your airline’s website for specific directions!

