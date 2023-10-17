Canadian Government Allows Pro-Hamas Protests After Cracking Down On Truckers

This weekend in downtown Ottawa, Canada, protests erupted in support of Hamas. Protesters can be seen filling the streets, chanting “Free Palestine,” while holding up Palestinian flags.

While Hamas is responsible for the deaths of thousands in Israel this month, Canadian citizens took to the streets this weekend in support of the terrorist organization.

Pro-Hamas protest in downtown Ottawa, Canada this weekend…

While the nature of this protest seems strange enough, it is crucial to recall the consequences faced by those in Canada who protested against the mandatory Covid-19 “vaccines”. The Canadian government went as far as freezing the bank accounts of those involved in the protest. However, in this case, protesting in favor of war seems to be allowed.

Last week, Justin Trudeau made a statement on the ongoing protests in support of Hamas, strongly condemning Hamas as “terrorists and no one in Canada should be supporting, much less celebrating them.”.

Despite Trudeau’s condemnation, protests continued this weekend, leaving the question of whether Trudeau will treat these protestors the same way he treated the truckers in January 2021.

While Canadian citizens celebrate attacks that claimed the lives of 29 Americans and 1,400 Israelis, another war continues to rage under the leadership of the Biden Administration.