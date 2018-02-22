Athletes can be forgiven for their emotions in the heat of competition, but one Winter Olympic athlete’s reaction to coming in second is rubbing people the wrong way.





On Wednesday, the United States’ Women’s Ice Hockey Team made history to defeat arch-rival Canada and snag their first gold medal in 20 years. While the US team was understandably excited about their wins, one member of Canada’s team was decidedly not.

Jocelyn Larocque, the Canadian defense-woman, immediately showed how displeased with the matches outcome even before leaving the rink.

As soon as the silver medal was draped around her neck, the 29-year-old athlete yanked it from her neck and held it in her hands. It seems second wasn’t good enough.

Canada's Jocelyne Larocque took off her silver medal immediately after receiving it. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/wS6s9ulmoA pic.twitter.com/CcjiKOd58W — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

“It’s just hard,” she told the New York Times after the event. “You work so hard. We wanted gold but didn’t get it.”

Larocque’s actions was met with a wave of displeasure from people saying she was being “unsportsmanlike.”

“Disrespectful,” tweeted one Canadian fan. “Canadians have more class than that. I know she’s disappointed but have some class.”

Disrespectful. Canadians have more class than that. I know she’s disappointed but have some class. — Zoltan Lasak 🇨🇦 (@RealZoltan) February 22, 2018

“Second in the world. Since when did this become something to be ashamed of?” questioned another.

Second in the world. Since when did this become something to be ashamed of? — Jack Todd (@jacktodd46) February 22, 2018

Wow. Personal disappointment is no excuse for poor sportsmanship and lack of class. If gold was the only "acceptable" medal it would be the only one offered. — Jeanne Nicholson 🔹 (@JeannesTweeting) February 22, 2018

On the otherhand, many others rushed to her defense citing the fact that a silver medal simply means a loss.

Why are people upset at this? You don't win silver, you win gold. You have to lose to get a silver medal. I'd do the same thing. — lemony snicket (@TylerGreenaway) February 22, 2018

“Gold or nothing for us. Always have always will be. They don’t play for a silver. She accepted it [then] took it off. Nothing wrong with that,” replied person.

Gold or nothing for us . Always have always will be . They don’t play for a silver . She accepted it than took it off . Nothing wrong with that — Matty B 🇨🇦 🥇9 🥈7 🥉8=24🏅 🇰🇷🏒⛸🥌🛷⛷🏂 🇰🇷 (@BatesToga1991) February 22, 2018

Another tweeted that they felt “a bit sorry” for her because “she was clearly crushed at the defeat.”

True but the team from 2014 was just as devastated as the team from Canada this time. They have every right to be disappointed. Not everyone can mask their emotions. I don't see anything wrong with what she did. If she had thrown it on the ground than I would call her childish. — Gonna try for the impossible (@Akina16) February 22, 2018

According to The Globe and Mail, Larocque was heckled by American fans who told her to “put your medal on” and refused to do so until officials from the International Ice Hockey Federation informed that there were “legal” reasons why she couldn’t refuse to put on the medal.

She told the publication afterwards the medal could be a consolation after they’d had time to “reflect, but not at the moment.”

U.S. coach Robb Stauber said that he “definitely [understood the reaction]” because “it’s a very heated rivalry.” His team was in a similar boat of loss at the 2014 Sochi games, when Canada edged out Team USA in an overtime match.

Team USA landed their win after an epic 3-2 shootout, the first in Olympic women’s hockey history.