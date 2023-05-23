Cape Cod’s First Great White Shark Of The 2023 Season Captured on Video Eating Seal (Video)

Cape Cod officially saw their first Great White Shark spotting of the 2023 season over the weekend, as video taken by Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch shows a Great White devouring a seal off of the coast of Massachusetts.

Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch can be quoted as saying about the encounter, “The entire event only lasted around 7 minutes from when we first saw the shark quickly break the surface of the water, in what we think was the initial strike, to when the seal was consumed”

First confirmed sighting of the season. If you’re lucky enough to see a white shark please remember to send me your sighting via the @sharktivity app or by tagging me in your post.



Watch the full video on here https://t.co/axZoHvk2Yy pic.twitter.com/Q9itJT8Tg3 — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) May 20, 2023

The first great white shark sighting of the season off the coast of Massachusetts was confirmed over the weekend. Whale watchers encountered the relatively rare marine predator near Cape Cod — a notorious spot for white shark sightings in U.S. waters — and recorded the creature as it attacked a seal just beneath the surface. A whale watching group, Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch, shared a 35-second video of the bloody attack to its Facebook page on Saturday. “Today’s 10am trip was left in awe when we encountered a large great white shark predate a juvenile gray seal on Stellwagen Bank,” the group wrote on Facebook. “The entire event only lasted around 7 minutes from when we first saw the shark quickly break the surface of the water, in what we think was the initial strike, to when the seal was consumed.” Although the shark is largely hidden from view in the video, Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch estimated that the creature measured more than 12 feet long. The group said shark researchers reviewed the video and confirmed it was the first witness sighting of a great white shark this season. Sharks are often seen off the coast of Massachusetts, as well as other parts of New England, from the middle of May through October each year. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cape-cods-first-great-white-shark-of-season-spotted-feeding-seal-video/