Captivating Dashcam Video Shows Cowboy Skillfully Lassoing an Escaping Cow on a Michigan Highway

Ricky Little John of Michigan has been a longtime cattle wrangler. His expertise was required in an entirely new setting for Little John. Ricky was called in to assist state troopers in the wrangling of a bovine cow barreling down the highway in a wild-west style chase.

The rowdy steer, named Lester, has been on the loose and evading capture for weeks according to Fox8. Weighing in at 1,200 pounds, Lester was more than a handful for the Michigan police to try and capture alone. Calling in the ‘special forces’ in this case Ricky the experienced wrangler, the police had found the right man.

On Interstate 75 in the Detroit area Lester was spotted on the move this past Sunday afternoon. Making his way down the road, the police gave chase. Some of those involved accurately compared the rare scene to the Paramount hit show ‘Yellowstone‘, referring to the cowboy, 4-wheelers, and tactics involved.

The Michigan State Police or MSP held off the traffic while Ricky went to work. The cowboy chased the animal down, lassoing Lester before he was hit by a car, or hit a car himself. The bovine cow was not harmed in the chase and is now safely back on his ranch where he belongs.

Ricky later told WWMT.com that: “They called me and they were like, hey, is there any way you can come up here and help? And I was a little nervous about going because it’s super dangerous to be on the highway.” But he overcame the nerves and saved the day and the cow. Authorities have since tweeted that: “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”