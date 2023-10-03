Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Leading Police on Chase, Wrecking

A carjacking suspect in Colorado Springs, Colo., was captured and arrested — but not before leading police on a wild chase and eventually crashing the vehicle.

Eric Jones, 22, is facing charges of aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, and possession of weapons by a previous offender. He had been sought on two previous felonies for menacing and aggravated robbery as well.

According to police, a 911 caller informed dispatch that someone had stolen their car at about 10 p.m. local time. The suspect was armed, according to the caller.

Almost three and half hours later police spotted the vehicle about two miles away from where the carjacking took place. Officers attempted to pull over the car, but Jones allegedly kept right on moving.

He then led police on reportedly a three-mile chase before losing control of the car and wrecking near Constitution Avenue, per KKTV.

Jones was uninjured and promptly taken into custody. Police said no officers or bystanders were injured in the chase.