Carl Weathers To Appear In Super Bowl Ad Taped Before Death With Rob Gronkowski

Late actor Carl Weathers, who passed away on February 9th, 2024 from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, will reportedly appear in a Super Bowl commercial today posthumously, as the commercial was taped before his death.

Weathers will reportedly appear with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Fox News reports on the ad…

“Rocky” actor Carl Weathers’ FanDuel Super Bowl ad is being changed after the sudden news of his death. On Feb. 1, the actor “died peacefully in his sleep” at 76, his family shared. In January, the sports betting company released a preview of its advertisement, which was centered around NFL star Rob Gronkowski. In the original ad, the former New England Patriots tight end was walking through the desert, toward Las Vegas, after missing the “FanDuel kick of destiny.” Weathers made a cameo appearance and pulled up next to Gronkowski on a motorcycle with a sidecar and said, “This time, you won’t miss.” They drove off toward Sin City together. Following Weathers’ sudden passing, Andrew Sneyd, FanDuel’s executive vice president of marketing, shared that the original ad would not be “appropriate.” Weathers’ will still appear in the new Super Bowl ad and Sneyd shared with the Hollywood Reporter that FanDuel has contacted Weathers’ family to make sure they are okay with the new video. https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/rocky-star-carl-weathers-super-bowl-ad-changed-following-death