New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, 77, oft referred to as “Catwoman” in the tabloids for her unique appearance, has had a tumultuous last couple of years, but now that she and her designer boyfriend Lloyd Klein, 50, are happily engaged they are making the media rounds together.





The highlights of their latest interview include Klein’s comparison of his lady to Brigitte Bardot and the claim that Wildenstein has not had plastic surgery, despite what everyone says. Wildenstein also denied that she’s ever gotten plastic surgery.

“It’s wild. Usually when we go to restaurants or some French places, they go,’Hi, Brigitte.’ And I’m like, ‘actually you do, you do look like Brigitte Bardot,'” Klein told the Daily Mail in an interview. “And I don’t understand the whole press and the Catwoman thing because Jocelyn always looked like that.”

“She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today,” he added.

This is Brigitte Bardot, then and now.

And this is Jocelyn Wildenstein.

'CATWOMAN' : I've Never Had Surgery.

Wildenstein was also asked about her appearance and denied altering it.

“No [I didn’t], especially when we look back at my pictures. I think of course I am maybe more beautiful [when I was younger],” she said. “When we are young there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years. But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks, or same nose. I think I was more pretty.”

Apparently, this was Wildenstein’s first TV interview in two decades.

As mentioned before, Wildenstein and Klein were in the news for an apparent late night fight that landed the former in court on a felony assault charge.

That altercation has since been explained away by Klein as the consequence of a dish exploding on the stove and loud sex noises.

Regardless of what you believe happened, it is a fact that the pair is engaged.

“It could have destroyed our relationship but it didn’t,” she would say, sporting a 32-carat diamond ring. “We were not supposed to speak directly afterwards but he sent me sweet messages through friends.”

“It doesn’t matter how much it cost. I have many rings and pieces of jewelry. I love this one because it came from the heart,” she added.