Menu
Airplane lands after engine falls apart Read this Next

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight
Advertisement

People of all generations learn from each other every day. One of those interactions, which occurred over a phone, recently went viral for being one of the sweetest moments witnessed in a while.


Twitter user @chapisssss_ posted a video of himself showing an older man how to use a cellphone.

The young man, Jesus, helped the older dial the numbers and told him to press the green button. The call went through and Jesus picked up the store’s phone.

“Jose, is that you?” the man asked on the line. The young man replied that it was him.

The older man’s face lit up at the success of the call, just before explaining that he was 80 years of age.

People could not believe how beautful the moment was.

And as for the mix-up in names…

(H/T Mashable)

RELATED: University symphony pranks their band director with the Mii Channel theme song

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

This viral video of a teen shattering an icy trampoline looks like something out of a movie

This viral video of a teen shattering an icy trampoline looks like something out of a movie

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

It was a dispute between their girlfriends, but two guys settled it with swords

It was a dispute between their girlfriends, but two guys settled it with swords

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement