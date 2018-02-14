People of all generations learn from each other every day. One of those interactions, which occurred over a phone, recently went viral for being one of the sweetest moments witnessed in a while.
Twitter user @chapisssss_ posted a video of himself showing an older man how to use a cellphone.
The young man, Jesus, helped the older dial the numbers and told him to press the green button. The call went through and Jesus picked up the store’s phone.
“Jose, is that you?” the man asked on the line. The young man replied that it was him.
The older man’s face lit up at the success of the call, just before explaining that he was 80 years of age.
People could not believe how beautful the moment was.
And as for the mix-up in names…
