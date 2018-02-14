People of all generations learn from each other every day. One of those interactions, which occurred over a phone, recently went viral for being one of the sweetest moments witnessed in a while.





Twitter user @chapisssss_ posted a video of himself showing an older man how to use a cellphone.

The young man, Jesus, helped the older dial the numbers and told him to press the green button. The call went through and Jesus picked up the store’s phone.

“Jose, is that you?” the man asked on the line. The young man replied that it was him.

The older man’s face lit up at the success of the call, just before explaining that he was 80 years of age.

teaching my boy how to use his new phone, look at his reaction when the call went thru 😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/ImwOldWOGg — chapis. (@chapisssss_) February 13, 2018

People could not believe how beautful the moment was.

HE IS TOO PRECIOUS! We must protect him st all times. Twitter is his family now — tal (@tlegerstrom) February 13, 2018

You made his day young man, that's great customer , and human service …Hats off to you…✌ — RedlineRL20 (@Redline_RL20) February 13, 2018

Y'all this is the cutest shit ever pic.twitter.com/L205jrWwcq — Felix (@felixcrotch) February 13, 2018

This video made my day. Thanks for doing your job, being kind and patient. — less17 (@joeless17) February 14, 2018

I just cried twice in a row.!! I love twitter.!! — alexis michelle ♡ (@ft_chelle) February 14, 2018

And as for the mix-up in names…

my name ain’t even jose lmaooo, it’s jesus — chapis. (@chapisssss_) February 13, 2018

im crying cause you said your name is jesus not jose and in the video you answered "yeah its me" lmfao 💀💀 — jesse (@jesse00526005) February 13, 2018

(H/T Mashable)

RELATED: University symphony pranks their band director with the Mii Channel theme song