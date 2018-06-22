EDITOR’S NOTE: The accompanying video is pretty gross and borderline NSFW.

Everyone has heard the stories of fast-food workers spitting on a burger before sending it out to the customer, but this waitress goes the extra mile to soil someone’s hot dog in one of the most disgusting ways possible.

The camera in this restaurant kitchen caught the waitress taking the hot dog out of the bun, waiting until a restaurant worker within view walks away, and then hiking up her skirt, spreading her legs and carefully sliding the hot dog inside her vagina.

We can only surmise she did this to exact revenge on an ex-boyfriend or a customer who had done something similarly vile to her. But really, there’s no excuse.

After she’s sufficiently greased up the hot dog, she slides it out and holds it at each end as if to quickly inspect it. She then lays the meat back in the bun. At just that moment, the same worker whom she waited on to leave prior to her action came back into the kitchen, completely unaware of the sanitary violation that just occurred.

The waitress then casually made her way out of the kitchen and presumably delivered the hot dog to the unsuspecting customer.

According to Crave Online, the waitress is apparently now under criminal investigation.