A quick rule of thumb for robbing people is not to do it in the first place. But if you’re going to insist, definitely don’t end up like this woman.


A Snohomish County, Washington, thief was rewarded for her misdeeds with brutally instant karma after attempting to steal packages from a stranger’s a porch.

Home security footage captured the woman — clad in a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants –run from a car to porch to grab several boxes, after a UPS delivery person left them at the door. While trying to make off with the goods, the woman immediately trips in the grass and appears to badly break her left leg. The foolish thief struggles to get herself off the ground with no luck, before her getaway driver comes to carry her away. Instead of driving off, however, the accomplice returns to the scene of the crime to take away the packages, The Daily Mail reported.

The homeowner Lizeth Ababneh told Q13 News that while she found the instant justice hilarious, the packages held necessary medications for her husband. Her home was reportedly one of many places where the bold thieves robbed during their crime spree.

The County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly looking into the thefts.

Let this be a lesson: crime doesn’t pay. In fact, it may just cost an arm and a leg.

