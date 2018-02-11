Content Warning: The video below and quotes taken from it contain racial slurs

A TV news veteran in Florida has had her reputation tarnished thanks to a video of her rant against a neighbor.





Robin Cross, 49, of Miami’s WSVN was filmed while arguing with her neighbor, reports the Miami Herald. Cross alleged that Robert Fenton and his family constantly confronted her about her parking close to their house. A discussion about Cross’ car blocking Fenton’s driveway can be heard in the video.

According to Fenton, Cross waved her press credentials around during the incident. This was not captured on camera.

“She was using her press credentials as a weapon,” he continued. “It’s saying look at who I am and how much power I have. I’m gonna get you.”

At one point, Cross told Fenton, “You don’t f*****g own the road.”

Focusing on her use of an expletive, Cross said, “Yes, I used the word f*****g if you haven’t heard it before. Except for your f*****g son, who’s dating a f*****g n****r.

Cross used the derogatory racial slur in an attempt to demean Fenton’s son, Avery Fenton, and his girlfriend, who is black. The younger Fenton, who is a lawyer, often brings his girlfriend to visit his dad. It was he who sent the video of the incident and a letter explaining what transpired to WSVN.

“Your employee reduced my girlfriend to nothing other than a slur based off of the color of her skin last night,” read the letter, which was seen by WSVN news director Tony Gonzalez.

“Obviously, she is very bigoted, and there’s something wrong with her,” the older Fenton said.

Cross has since been suspended.

RELATED: Newly released surveillance footage shows badass store clerk hold her own against three shoplifters