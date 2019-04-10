A man who was, apparently, desperate for randy material took his deviant self to the local Target in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he stalked unsuspecting women as they shopped and snapped upskirt photos.

RELATED: A chemistry teacher is accused of video-taping students in disgusting acts of perversion with a homemade device

The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers have posted the video on social media to caution women in the area and around the U.S. to stay vigilant.

The worst part? The perv is still out there. See how brazen he was:

According to KWWL, the man left the store after he gave himself away and made accidental contact with one of his victims.

People are asking the right questions. “I was just really disturbed, like why would someone do that?” one woman asked.

“Creepy. Makes you kind of nervous to be out and about by yourself,” another woman said.

“You would expect to look around in dressing rooms and make sure that no one’s around but up and down an aisle?” said a third incredulous woman. “Like you would never guess that someone could walk by you and take a picture inappropriately-and you would never know. That’s the scary thing-you would never know.”

RELATED: Teacher arrested for taking pictures up students’ skirts

Here’s what the local crime stoppers had to say about the incident:

The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help. According to the Cedar Falls Police Department the male in the video followed a female in a store who was wearing a skirt. While the female was shopping the male pretended to be shopping behind her and when she had her back to him he approached her several times and used the camera on his phone to quickly take several pictures up her skirt. When the male accidentally makes contact with the female he quickly leaves the store. The victim in this case has agreed to the release of the video in order to make other women aware of this and other similar crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information. A cash reward is available.

The crime stoppers video has been viewed more than 29,000 times.

Cedar Falls police say they are still looking for the pervert and are advising everyone “but particularly females” to “stay in a public place, have a friend with you, and just be aware of your surroundings the best you can.”