Prisons and those locked away in them are no strangers to violence, but one recent incident caught on camera in Rikers Island still managed to be shocking given what happened to one of the guards.





Six inmates reported to be Bloods gang members were involved in a brutal assault on Saturday of a corrections officer at the George Motchan Detention Center in New York.

The short video, circulated by the New York Post and now PIX 11, shows the moment one inmate walked in and punched a guard in the face, knocking him unconscious. Other prisoners then rushed in and continued the assault, while another guard noticeably didn’t react.

Guy Souffrant tells me his family is trying to wrap their minds around what happened to his cousin Jean. A gang of 6 inmates brutally attacked the 39 year old officer at Rikers. Jean has a fractured C2 vertebrae. More at 6 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/Kcot62wUF1 — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) February 11, 2018

The prison officer, identified as 39-year-old Jean Roston Souffrant, suffered serious injuries, including fractured vertebrae.

He was taken to the hospital.

The inmates involved in the assault have been identified as Eric Morris, Samson Walston, Nazeem Francis, Steven Espinal, Jeffrey Valdez and Devin Burns. All are said to be members of the Bloods and are under the age of 21.

Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Elias Husamudeen blamed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the assault, saying, “this mayor has declared war on NYC Correction officers. We are under attack by a man who doesn’t care about us.”

He said that de Blasio “has taken away the tools” to deal with the violence.

The mayor’s office said that an investigation is underway and that the mayor has spoken to Souffrant.