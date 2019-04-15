The Sarasota Police Department is working to determine why armed men stormed the backyard of a Florida home, prompting a resident of the home to successfully fight back with a wood plank and a machete.

Home surveillance video shows the incredibly brazen man defending himself with the plank of wood before backing into the house and returning with a machete, facing down a man armed with a shotgun and disarming him. The sight of his sword forces his accomplices to flee.

The incident took place around 4:45 a.m. on June 17.

Sarasota Police arrived and arrested the man carrying the shotgun as well as his accomplices, several of whom were waiting in a getaway vehicle outside. According to NBC, Alen Beltran- Vasquez was charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ronier Jauregui-Lorente and Angel Cabrera-Basulto were charged with two counts each of armed robbery, and Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Salcedo-Balanza were charged with two counts of principal armed robbery. One of them had a number of zip ties with him, which can be used as restraints.

“Some people cower, some people run, some people fight. And in this instance here, he chose to fight,” said Sarasota Police Lieutenant Brian Gregory, adding, “Most of the time the best thing to do is to make sure you get yourself in a safe place, rather than attack, but you have every right to defend yourself.”

This post was originally published on June 18, 2017.