The man allegedly behind the fatal Florida high school shooting apparently has a disturbing past that is coming to light. A school fight that was captured on camera a little more than a year ago is the latest development.





Authorities said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Cruz was formerly a member of the school’s JROTC program before being expelled.

A September 2016 video shared by ABC News shows Cruz wearing a white shirt and khakis while engaging in a fight with other students. Cruz was reportedly handed a two-day suspension following the incident.

According to ABC, the fight was one of five documented incidents that caused school administrators to expel Cruz, mandating his transfer to another high school in February 2017.

Another incident that reportedly contributed to Cruz’s expulsion was his alleged fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Cruz was allegedly abusive toward her before they broke up.

The massacre at the high school marked the 25th American school shooting in which someone was killed since the devastating 1999 shooting at Columbine High School.