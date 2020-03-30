Patience is key in any sport, especially in a ball game. But this little first baseman from Oklahoma simply couldn’t stay still on first base, even if his life depended on it.

The 3-year-old, a clear first-time t-ball player, made use of his time while waiting on the next hitter to bat. Little Coop broke in some dance moves on first base while mindlessly awaiting his teammate, and Cooper’s mom, Nikki Buell, caught the whole thing on video.

So what exactly did Coop do?

Shake his booty, of course. Duh. This aspiring professional baseball player might as well have hit a home run with those dance moves! Screw the minor leagues, look out World Series, little Coop’s ready for ya!

It’s these kinds of videos that we need to be watching at the height of the coronavirus outbreak. There isn’t much more wholesome things out there than watching a 3-year-old break out the dance moves in a place where it dosen’t seem to fit. In fact, it’s such an entertaining video that maybe a ball game is exactly where dance moves are appropriate.

Well it didn’t stop there. Coop’s video got him so famous, he got to meet Carlos Correa, a shortstop for the Houston Astros. We weren’t kidding when we said to skip the minor leagues and head for the big time. Who knows? Maybe these kinds of experiences will make such impressions that the little guy really may dream about playing professional baseball.

But really though, as cute as this video is, it’s important to realize the impact we have on young minds! To have such a positive experience from his first time playing baseball is bound to make the sport special to Coop forever. It’s not everyday that you’re minding your own business, just doing 3-year-old things, and it turning into you meeting the professionals. We hope to see you on the big screen someday Coop.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on February 13, 2019.