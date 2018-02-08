A Texas police officer nearly lost her life on Wednesday after a “highly intoxicated” driver sped away from a traffic stop, dragging her almost half a mile along with him.





According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s office, the officer approached the vehicle after watching it sit through multiple traffic light cycles without moving. After repeatedly asking for the suspect’s driver’s license and proof of insurance to no avail, the deputy collected a set of keys for the car and placed them on the vehicle’s roof. However, the suspect apparently had another set of keys, turned the car back on and floored it.

The shocking moment was captured on video by the officer’s dashboard camera and shows the driver speeding off with his door open while the deputy calls for backup and yells, “You have my foot, you have my foot!”

A highly intoxicated driver in possession of harmless marijuana & harmless cough syrup (sarcasm) nearly killed one of my deputies. WilCo Sheriffs deputies showed great restraint when deadly force could've been used therefore it wont make national news. Deputy is ok, thank God! pic.twitter.com/Rw1I1aYVAW — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2018

“He almost killed one of my deputies today,” Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said after the suspect was later identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Nunnally. “What you don’t see in the video initially is the deputy is knocking on the window and at that point the driver of the vehicle wakes up and starts to drive off at a very slow speed. The deputy knocks on the window and opens the door and the driver stops.”

The sheriff went on to say that “the deputy, while the suspect is driving off is trying to be pushed out, kicked out by the suspect I believe possibly trying to kill her.” He also praised her actions on Twitter, writing that she “showed great restraint when deadly force could’ve been used.”

Video of responding backup unit to deputies traffic stop this morning. pic.twitter.com/eVOyk4hKYA — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2018

Once Nunnally finally stopped his car, the deputy tased and arrested him. According to Chody, officers found marijuana and cough syrup in his vehicle, and he has since been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant with a public weapon.

