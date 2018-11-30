It’s officially the holidays according to the 24/7 Christmas radio station playing all your favorites. From the classics to the new pop versions, Christmas songs will always bring a special seasonal cheer to everyone that listens, and with it, there are certain songs that bring you back to the first time you heard them. Do you remember where you were when you heard Elvis’ Christmas album?

You can’t help falling in love with the King and his wildly popular Christmas classic, Blue Christmas. But did you know that Elvis Presley’s version of Blue Christmas is actually a cover of the original 1948’s recording by Doye O’Dell?

Yes! The song, originally written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, is a story about love and longing on Christmas. Take a look at the Blue Christmas lyrics here:

I’ll have a Blue Christmas without you

I’ll be so blue just thinking about you

Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree

Won’t be the same dear, if you’re not here with me And when those blue snowflakes start falling

That’s when those blue memories start calling

You’ll be doin’ all right, with your Christmas of white

But I’ll have a blue, blue blue blue Christmas You’ll be doin’ all right, with your Christmas of white

But I’ll have a blue, blue Christmas