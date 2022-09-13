Florida Man Used 90-Year-Old Grandma as Human Shield to Avoid Arrest

Let grandma go! Jarred Evans, a Florida man, is going viral after resisting arrest in Miami on September 8. But Evans didn’t use his fists to protect himself. Instead, he employed his 90-year-old grandmother as a human shield. Watch the shocking video as the old woman — leaning on a cane for support — screams out.

Eventually, her 30-year-old grandson was tased and apprehended.

Let Grandma Go!

According to a report from NBC Miami, the scuffle took place early on that Thursday morning, near the Candela Bar in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. Allegedly, suspect Jarred Evans had assaulted his girlfriend earlier in the night and police were responding to that call. But things took a turn when Evans decided to keep it all in the family.

As the video shows, Evans avoided the arresting officers. Eventually shouting and situation by grabbing his grandmother, who was present at the scene. “The defendant refused and grabbed his grandmother and used her as a shield so he would not get tased,” the arrest report states.

While holding her from behind as a force between himself and the cops, Evans can be heard saying, “Don’t touch my grandmother.” The old woman is also recorded shouting.

Before long, though, Evans was tased, falling to the ground. He was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence. According to the arrest report, he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

With the video circulating online, Kiara Delva, a Miami Police officer, shared a statement that emphasized Evans’ aggression prior to the recording. “It’s important to take into consideration many times what you see online is the not whole story,” Delva said.