A Kentucky man woke up to a lot of commotion in the lobby of a Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky days ago, but when realized that the “noise” was actually a stunning rendition of the national anthem he made sure to have his camera rolling.





As you can see, the way this hotel was built contributed to unusually powerful acoustics. That there were choir teams on every level singing at the same time and taking advantage of the building design made it even more memorable.

Garrett Mager soon learned that the Kentucky State Choir Finals were to explain for all of the youthful voices collected in one place.

He said that he had a “proud #American moment tonight” hearing this live, and it seems many others who watched Mager’s video agreed.

Not only has the video been shared more than 400,000 times since Wednesday, Feb. 7, it’s also been watched more than 15 million times.

“Had a proud #American moment tonight. Woke up in my hotel hearing a lot of noise outside in the lobby. I went out and found this. The Kentucky State Choir Finals schools are all staying at my hotel,” Mager wrote on Facebook. “They decided to sing the National Anthem together on every single floor. #Amazing.”

The comments on Facebook were overwhelmingly positive, with many saying this brought tears to their eyes and gave them chills and/or goosebumps.

Others echoed Mager’s thoughts, saying they were proud to be an American.

WKYT reported that this is actually an annual tradition and that more than 650 students took part.