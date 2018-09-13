One of the great joys of being a parent — aside from watching your child grow, become an adult, and go out into the world to have a life of their own — has got to be playing cruel jokes on them because they’re young, impressionable, and best of all, far too trusting of you. Idiots. I can’t wait.

This video is a great reminder of how easily tricked children are. Unlike most adults, kids haven’t completely lost their belief in magic, or the extraordinary, or even just… possibility. While an adult would still be skeptical of whether or not they had been beamed up onto a real UFO while being anally probed by a laser, all you have to do to make a little kid think Signs is happening IRL is stand outside their room at two in the morning with a rubber alien mask on.

It’s not surprising, then, that this little girl was pretty easily convinced, and then immediately terrified, when her family tricked her into thinking she was invisible.

well that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/pSMBMwILZX — makayla cunningham☕️ (@_makaylaanne__) September 8, 2018

That kid’s short little life flashed before her eyes. Poor thing. Admittedly the family really played up the scary, “this is an emergency” angle instead of going for a more awestruck, magical tone, so it’s not exactly surprising the child almost immediately spiraled downward into a panicked existential crisis. Is that a mean way to play it? Sure. But it’s also a way more hilarious angle. You’re getting 5 million views if everybody is giggling throughout. Nope. You need terror and desperation.

This girl should be thankful that she’s seen as a victim here, albeit a dumb one, instead of doing something regrettable and/or reprehensible. Had that been me at that age I would have flipped everyone off and run upstairs to steal money from my mom’s purse. But then again I’m a bastard.