Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a savvy social media user? Does it require some sort of inherent understanding of people? A willingness to be different? Nah. Filming yourself licking a toilet seat will do just fine. Though instinctually knowing that French kissing a buffet of ass cheek resin, pubes, and pee droplets will play well on Twitter probably does prove that you know people and are willing to be different.

This person definitely knew what they were doing when they licked an airplane toilet seat. The video has over 4 million views and counting. They’ve even had to post a tweet basically saying, “Hi entire world, I’m glad you liked the video of me going down on a toilet. I will get to your business inquiries soon.”

to everyone in my dm’s tryna buy content I’ll get to u as soon as I can but there’s a lot of u so it may take me some time, please have patience🥰also keep ur eyes peeled bc I’ll finally be posting my services+rates+payment links soon bc clearly I can’t put it off any longer lol — grimy; keep your blood moving (@grimiestt) March 19, 2019

Anyway, here’s the video in question. Warning, it involves exactly what has already been described.

I’ve licked a lotta toilets in my day but this was the first that made my tongue go numb🚽✈️🧻🛩👅👅👅👅👅 pic.twitter.com/4jMLEle2IL — grimy; keep your blood moving (@grimiestt) March 18, 2019

All things considered, an airplane toilet seat isn’t even close to the grossest toilet seat you could slurp up.

They didn’t lick the lone sit-down toilet in a New York bar men’s room while it was covered in piss, with no less than four different drunk men’s stools rotting in the bowl below. People don’t like using the bathroom on an airplane, for one. So daily traffic is minimal. Second, it’s likely that the airplane bathroom gets cleaned more than once a day. Thoroughly? Maybe not. It probably just gets a broad spraying with chemicals strong enough to kill a small dog. Whatever cleaner she inhaled while tossing that 747’s salad was probably worse for her than any germs she might’ve ingested.

Though absolutely gross in the grand scheme of things, this toilet licking was downright hygienic compared to other potential public toilet tongue punches.

Either way, it’s good content. They even did it with a filter on. They know what they’re doing.