Menu
Watch This Cheerleader Defend Herself From A Bully The Only Way She Could Read this Next

Watch This Tiny Cheerleader Fight Off A Bigger, Meaner Bully
Advertisement
boy eats cocoa Twitter

When I was a little kid I loved salt. And butter. I still do, though now I like to be able to leave a doctor’s appointment without being told that my death is imminent, so I’ve scaled back my intake. But when I was a kid? Every piece of bread was really just a vehicle for me to put a stick of butter in my mouth. Chicken, pork, and steak were encrusted with a thick layer of salt. Veggies were only even borderline edible with both butter and salt covering their every square millimeter.

I liked salt so much that once, when I was about five-years-old, I snuck into the pantry, grabbed the Morton’s Salt container, and poured a mound of the stuff into my hand. Then ate it. My mom found me in the kitchen screaming in confusion, frantically trying to figure out why what I assumed was going to be delicious was actually gross and terrible and making me want to barf. She figured out what I’d done, rolled her eyes, poured some water, and made me drink a few glasses of it.

Probably like six months later I did the same thing with a stick of butter. All of that is to say that I personally empathize with this little kid who was totally convinced that dry, unsweetened Hershey’s cocoa powder was delicious — because how could it not be, mom, you idiot — only to find out that it is, in fact, awful tasting.

Watching this kid almost immediately realize his horrible mistake, but not wanting to admit it, is the best thing I will see on the internet all week. That and watching him sadly cough out brown clouds of cocoa like it was some sad, slow cinnamon challenge defeat. Oh you poor, sweet, stubborn fool. It’s okay. That’s far from the last time you’ll do something that you were totally sure was logically sound only to have it immediately swing back around and kick you in the ass. That’s most of adulthood, really. Better you start learning these things now.

Watch: 10 Odd Ingredients Your Genius Grandmother Added to Chocolate Cakes

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

Stories You Might Like