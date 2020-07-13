An Ohio police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving an 8-year-old girl from a flash flood by pulling her to safety with a rope as the raging waters tried to rip her away.

Walton Hills, Ohio Police Officer Tom Cercek was called to an emergency at the Walton Hills Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon. An 8-year-old girl, who had gone swimming with her family shortly before 2:30 p.m., had become separated from her family when the rushing floodwaters hit unexpectedly. Stuck on the opposite side of her family, it was up to Officer Cercek to pull the girl to safety. The entire ordeal was captured by Officer Cercek’s bodycam.

'OH MY GOD, THANK YOU': An Ohio police officer performs a dramatic rescue of an 8-year-old girl trapped after flash flooding. https://t.co/UXD01tgGQe pic.twitter.com/CyqdcuOGoF — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2020

While trapped in the flooding the girl can be heard screaming for her life. Officer Cercek, alternatively, is heard screaming “Pull!” before finally yanking the girl out of the water. Once up on the bank the little girl breathlessly thanked Officer Cercek, gasping “Oh my God. Thank you,” to the police officer.

According to local news outlets, no injuries were reported from the incident.

A few observations:

1. What a set of badasses. Let’s start with the girl. She’s a tiny 8-year-old girl being consumed by a literal force of nature. She could have gone into shock or frozen up. It would be understandable for an adult to do that. But she didn’t. She kept her wits about her enough to yell for help and then grab onto the rope and help pull herself out.

And then still managed to be polite and thank the cop instead of scream all two expletives that she probably knows.

2. And then there’s Officer Cercek. That has got to be such a harrowing situation. “Don’t blow this don’t blow this don’t blow this” has got to be running through at least the back if not the very front of your mind while this is happening. Plus, if the girl can’t hang on, you know he’s probably ready to go in after. But thankfully he didn’t blow it. He came through hard in the clutch.