As if flying didn’t seem scary enough, an incident captured by passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco has only made the perception worse.
Google employee Erik Haddad, who was aboard flight UA1175, tweeted a video of the damaged engine, which could be seen just outside of the airplane window.
The plane was already en route to Honolulu International Airport when the engine problems began. Thankfully for everyone aboard, the plane landed at the airport safely, where personnel were then able to inspect the aircraft.
Haddad managed to inject some humor into the situation, joking that the procedure for a damaged engine could not be found in the manual for emergency procedures.
Others on the flight also took to social media to share their views of the engine.
“Scariest flight of my life,” tweeted passenger Maria Falaschi.
According to Falaschi, the problems began approximately 45 minutes before landing.
According to Business Insider, United provided a statement following the incident:
United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco landed safely after the pilots called for an emergency landing because of a loss of the engine cowling (the covering of the engine). Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally.
