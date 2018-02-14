As if flying didn’t seem scary enough, an incident captured by passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco has only made the perception worse.





Google employee Erik Haddad, who was aboard flight UA1175, tweeted a video of the damaged engine, which could be seen just outside of the airplane window.

The plane was already en route to Honolulu International Airport when the engine problems began. Thankfully for everyone aboard, the plane landed at the airport safely, where personnel were then able to inspect the aircraft.

HDOT: This afternoon United Airlines flight 1175 reported a mechanical issue en route to HNL. The plane landed safely with Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel standing by as a precaution. — Andrew Pereira (@AP_Honolulu) February 13, 2018

Haddad managed to inject some humor into the situation, joking that the procedure for a damaged engine could not be found in the manual for emergency procedures.

I don't see anything about this in the manual ✈️#ua1175 pic.twitter.com/yTECg9fxZw — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) February 13, 2018

Others on the flight also took to social media to share their views of the engine.

#ua1175 so glad we are all safe after our emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/bltAPWzYhn — Haley Ebert (@haleylora) February 13, 2018

“Scariest flight of my life,” tweeted passenger Maria Falaschi.

According to Falaschi, the problems began approximately 45 minutes before landing.

Thanks, Maria. Could you see parts flying off during the flight? How long into the flight did parts start breaking off? Did the captain inform passengers what was happening? You, along with fellow passengers, must have been terrified! — Michelle Robertson (@mrobertsonsf) February 13, 2018

It was about 45 minutes until we landed. Heard a big bang and the plane started to shake violently. The pilots and crew did a great job at keeping us updated. — Maria Falaschi (@mfalaschi) February 14, 2018

According to Business Insider, United provided a statement following the incident:

United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco landed safely after the pilots called for an emergency landing because of a loss of the engine cowling (the covering of the engine). Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally.

for those fellow flight enthusiasts wanting to see more detail #ua1175 pic.twitter.com/SvADgjWgIK — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) February 14, 2018

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: Horrifying video shows a Russian passenger plane crash in a field, killing all on board