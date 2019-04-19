“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Caitlin had a pretty good feeling she knew answer to a puzzle, even though she had only one letter to work with.

Host Pat Sajak was speechless when she asked if she could solve the puzzle.

“Okay?” he said incredulously.

“I’ve got a good feeling about this,” Caitlin said, and bam, she won the prize puzzle. And as it turns out, she really did have a good feeling about it.

Simply remarkable, and Pat Sajak agreed. “Is it just me, or was that the most amazing solve we’ve ever had?”.

In an interview, Caitlin said this: “There are a million things I’m not good at, but Wheel of Fortune, I can do.” She claims she has been preparing for this her whole life, watching Wheel of Fortune every night, without fail, with her dad back in Jersey.

There have been other great solves on Wheel of Fortune. A 23-year-old man earned a $76,000 jackpot after correctly guessing the opening-round toss-up puzzle with the help only of the letter “D”. He went on to win all but one puzzle during his time on the show. Pat suggested that he might want to let the other players in on the action.

This post was originally published on April 21, 2016.