Menu
High School Wrestler Told to Cut Dreadlocks or Lose Bout Read this Next

High School Wrestler Told to Cut Dreadlocks or Lose Bout
Advertisement
A Nutty Squirrel Caught Reaching Into a Cookie Jar by Cops Didn’t Go Down Without a Fight Brockport Police Department/Facebook

New York police officers weren’t anticipating a squirrel’s decision to evade capture, but their body cameras captured the moment it decided to run.

According to NBC 4 New York, Brockport Police Officers Sime and Dawson were called to a home after a thieving squirrel broke in and ate all of the cookies.

When the officers arrived on the scene, music could be heard blasting in the background. When they inquired about it, a woman could be heard saying that it was the squirrel’s doing.

“The squirrel turned it on?” they asked.

The crazed thief was then seen flying through the air, running on a countertop and then jumping on the nearest officer. The squirrel continued to run around until police managed to capture it.

The department shared the ordeal on Facebook.

They explained:

On December 29th, 2017 Brockport Police were called to a residence for a squirrel that had broken into the house, reportedly eating cookies in the kitchen. Officers Sime and Dawson arrived on scene but were not at all expecting the warm welcome they would receive from the squirrel. The squirrel was ultimately captured by officers and released without injury. The homeowner was very relieved that their uninvited guest was set free.

Brockport Police will always go the extra mile to help their resident

This was originally posted on December 31, 2017

Watch: 5 Tips to Have Pet-Friendly Celebrations All Year Long

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

Stories You Might Like