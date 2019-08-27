Gross, gross, gross, gross! You might want to double-check where you are eating Nashville, Tennessee. A restaurant in Old Hickory should probably change its name after it was shut down by the health department. What did they do wrong? Oh you know, just the usual. Several customers caught the employees on video washing kitchen equipment in the lake! Yes, a LAKE!

The Facebook post shows the employees at No. 1 Chinese Restaurant on Robinson Road washing appliances such as pots, rags, and a grill top in the water at the Old Hickory Lake boat dock. Obviously, I don’t need to explain to you why this isn’t just unsanitary because well, I’m pretty sure everyone already knows and thinks this is truly disgusting.

Especially because the restaurant has probably been doing it for a while now, thinking no one was going to catch them. I really don’t understand how they thought this was a good idea in the first place! Safe to say that after the video went viral on social media, the health department saw it and quickly sent out an inspector to investigate the restaurant.

Confirming they were cleaning all their stuff in the lake, the health department then ordered the restaurant to close due to potential health hazard. They must now wash and disinfect all food prep surface and equipment before the business can reopen. The restaurant owner has also been issued a citation.

I don’t know what your thoughts are about his whole situation, but that to me seems like a light punishment. You can wash all the pots and pans you want, but it doesn’t erase the fact that these people were exposing their customers to so much bacteria! They were washing all of their appliances in a LAKE. Heck, I bet they even washed their utensils in there too. Do you know how much junk is in a lake? Those crispy dumplings must have had more than just meat in them, that for sure.