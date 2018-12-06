Okay, really funny. Who slipped some Adderall into this woman’s coffee? Seriously, confess. This is the only explanation for this stupid act, I refuse to believe anything else.

You see, a Visalia California high school teacher was arrested after forcibly cutting students hair in class. The video surfaced on Wednesday, showing 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger chasing students around her classroom with scissors, going between desks, and belting (yes, BELTING) out The Stars Spangled Banner at University Preparatory High School.

The incident occurred during the first period, in Geisinger’s chemistry class, where students say the teacher came into the room with a pair of scissors, declaring it was haircut day . A student spoke with authorities stating, “We thought she’s going to try to be funny and be like ‘Oh did you really think I was going to cut his hair?’ But she did cut a hair off, and she started singing the Star Spangled Banner and she was singing it really loudly as she ceremoniously tossed a chunk of hair behind her.”

The student was sitting in the back of the classroom and immediately ran out to the main office for help. The video continues to show Gieszinger walking to other students and grabbing a girl’s hair before all student make a run for it out of the classroom. The students claimed they didn’t know what triggered the behavior, but say she had a similar breakdown earlier that week. The teacher had “freaked” out and began to yell, asking why a test was missing, accusing them of cheating and taking the test behind her back.

Tulare County Office of Education released a statement in regards to the incident saying the University Preparatory High School staff and administration are deeply concerned for the students who were subjected to the disturbing behavior. All students will be evaluated by a counselor from their mental health services and will be available to the student as long as necessary.

The school removed Gieszinger from their classroom and worked closely with the COS Police department to help in her arrest. College of the Sequoias Police has since arrested Gieszinger on suspicion of corporal injury to a child and set her bail to $100,000. It’s safe to say she will not return to her UPHS classroom, and a substitute teacher has been set for the remainder of the semester.

What the most bizarre thing about this whole situation is that this wasn’t Gieszinger’s first “incident”. The 52-year-old was hired by the school to teach at the high school part-time, but in 2016 her teaching credential was suspended for 14 days “for immoral or unprofessional conduct” and once again for 2 weeks in 2017.

Hey administration, word of advice, maybe don’t keep hiring teachers that keep getting their credentials suspended? Things like these could be avoided. I don’t know, just a thought.