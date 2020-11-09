How often do you clean out your ear canals? Probably not enough. The dude featured in the video here had some serious ear wax build-up going on and the removal of said blockage was caught on video and uploaded to YouTube. The amount of wax (or cerumen, as it’s called medically) that is tweezed out of this patient’s ear is incredibly gross, but wow he must be so relieved. The ear pain had to be unimaginable.

If You Like Pimple Popping Videos You’ll Love Ear Wax Removal Videos

Don’t watch this ear cleaning video if you don’t have a strong stomach. And if this ever happens to you, don’t make a video.

The way the people observing this react is priceless. Apparently, some people really enjoy watching human waste being pulled from the outer ear and getting really grossed-out. These people might need a wellness check.

Here’s some friendly advice about ear wax from the Mayo Clinic. Your doctor can remove excess wax using a small, curved instrument called a curet or by using suction. Wax can also be flushed out with water. If you are prone to this problem, there are preventative treatments you can get at the drugstore or on Amazon. (Also cotton swabs and Q-tips should not be used. You can screw up your eardrum real bad using them.)

How to Get Ear Wax Removed

If you are more of an alternative-medicine lover, ear candling might be something you are tempted to try. You place a lighted, hollow, cone-shaped candle into the ear, and theoretically heat from the flame will create a vacuum seal and the earwax will adhere to the candle. It is not really recommended because it doesn’t actually work very well. It only works theoretically.

This article was originally published June 18, 2015.