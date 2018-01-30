Menu
pants Read this Next

Watch what happened to his pants when he stepped into the path of a drifting car
Advertisement

If you think the drivers in your area are bad, just wait until you see a telling video shared by one local news station in the United Kingdom.


The Derby Telegraph, of Derby, England, decided to share footage recorded by a YouTube channel called DerbyCarDashCam which shows some of the shocking behaviors with the rest of the world.

And boy will this video put you on the edge.

The calm drive lasts only for a few seconds before the driver brakes to make way for a pedestrian crossing in the middle of the street. It would appear that even the pedestrians contribute to the dangerous habits that plague Derby’s streets.

The video cuts to a group of cyclists, who also have some issues. One of them rides right into a car parked on the side of the road.

The driver encounters a number of other obstacles, including a driver throwing their door open into oncoming traffic. This happens a few times, actually.

Yet another troubled driver reversed while trying to drive straight — twice.

There were a number of drivers who decided it would be best to cut into lanes and oncoming traffic.

And, of course, the video wouldn’t be complete without a vehicle lacking much-needed brake lights.

It’s a wonder that anyone is brave enough to drive here.

RELATED: Watch what happened to his pants when he stepped into the path of a drifting car

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Wife starts swinging at husband she thinks is cheating, and she can barely be contained

Wife starts swinging at husband she thinks is cheating, and she can barely be contained

A pilot desperately needed to make an emergency landing — that’s when he saw the highway

A pilot desperately needed to make an emergency landing — that’s when he saw the highway

A clumsy thief got what she deserved before escaping, and it’s all on video

A clumsy thief got what she deserved before escaping, and it’s all on video

This video shows why you should always keep your garage door closed

This video shows why you should always keep your garage door closed

A traveler captured the tense moment aboard plane as the crew told passengers to brace for impact

A traveler captured the tense moment aboard plane as the crew told passengers to brace for impact

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement