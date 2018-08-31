Menu
boxer KO Read this Next

Outrageously Dressed Former Boxing Champ KO’d a Young Punk for Mouthing Off
Advertisement
Blue Angels Tent Flying Florida Jukin

This is something right out of the movies.

At the 2015 Pensacola Beach Air Show in Florida, a couple of Blue Angels flew by, performing tricks. One was high up in the air doing swirls while the other zoomed by just under Mach 1, meaning the Blue Angel was flying just under the speed of sound. However, right after the airplane flew by, the canopies and the tents shot up into the sky by the gush of wind generated by the speed of the aircraft. This left many of the beach goers stunned but impressed, scurrying to retrieve their beach equipment.

This post was originally published in July 2015.

Derrick Moon About the author:
Derrick Moon is a news intern for Rare.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

Video shows woman jumping into frozen lake to save dog that fell through ice

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A neighbor’s video caught the Florida high school shooter practicing with a BB gun in his backyard

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

Stories You Might Like