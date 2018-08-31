This is something right out of the movies.

At the 2015 Pensacola Beach Air Show in Florida, a couple of Blue Angels flew by, performing tricks. One was high up in the air doing swirls while the other zoomed by just under Mach 1, meaning the Blue Angel was flying just under the speed of sound. However, right after the airplane flew by, the canopies and the tents shot up into the sky by the gush of wind generated by the speed of the aircraft. This left many of the beach goers stunned but impressed, scurrying to retrieve their beach equipment.

This post was originally published in July 2015.