A suspected cop killer who has a knack for laughing in a California court has finally faced some repercussions for his outbursts. And this time, the judge was more than happy to comply with his request.





The Sacramento Bee reports that Luis Bracamontes, 37, who is accused of murdering two Sacremento police officers in a 2014 gun battle, shouted, “F**k it, I don’t wanna be here no more” in court. His outburst came as a deputy wounded in the events was testifying at the stand.

But Bracamontes didn’t stop there.

“F**k the jury, too. And the dead cops, and their stupid f***ing families, too,” he added.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White responded to his request.

“Mr. Bracamontes, you’ll see the rest of the trial from 5-tank,” he said after instructing the juries to leave.

Under White’s direction, deputies escorted Bracamontes to a holding cell containing video equipment.

One of Bracamontes’ previous outbursts made national news as it included threats of more killing.

“I wish I had killed more of the motherf***ers. I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me […] There’s no need for a f***ing trial,” he said with a huge smile on his face.

His defense argued that the outburst stemmed from “mental illness.”

Warning: the following video contains graphic language and content.

Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant, was charged with the murder of Sacramento sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Davis Jr. He is also suspected of shooting a motorist to steal the vehicle and wounding another deputy.

He was said to be smoking meth and marijuana with his wife Janelle Monroy, 41, who is a United States citizen, just before the rampage. Monroy is accused of helping him carry an assault-style rifle between vehicles as the couple evaded authorities.

