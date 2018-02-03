Menu
carjack Read this Next

A carjacking suspect continued his violent rampage in a nail salon -- but his victims fought back
Advertisement

Videos of people acting like complete weirdos post-procedure are always good for a laugh, and the timing of this one just before Super Bowl LII couldn’t have been better.


RELATED: UK cable channel trolls viewers by showing “Groundhog Day” on repeat

There’s clearly no bigger Philadelphia Eagles fan than Haley.

Even in a drugged state after getting her wisdom teeth removed she only had one concern: “Did I miss the Super Bowl?”

Mom reassured her that she wasn’t knocked out for that long and that the big game was still days away.

With cotton balls stuffed in her mouth, Haley sincerely wanted her mom to know that she wanted to go to the game, that she believed in Carson Wentz’s replacement at quarterback Nick Foles, that the Eagles’ defense is better than the Patriots’ defense and that she can’t stand bandwagon fans.

“I trust St. Nick [Foles],” she said. “Our defense is better than their defense. Way better, way better.”

“They better win because I want to go to the game and I want to go the parade,” she said, eyes nearly popping out of her head.

Then a brief moment of doubt darkened Haley’s mood.

“Oh my God, what if they don’t win?” creeped in the desperation. But the very next sentence out of her mouth was “No they’re gonna win, I have faith.”

If all of this wasn’t enough to prove her super fandom, Haley then trashed bandwagon fans in the best way.

RELATED: Olive Garden is serving “Italian nachos” and we don’t know about it

“You know what I hate? I hate fans that are fans now that weren’t fans if they would have went 0-16. I would still be [the Eagles’] friend,” she said.

In case you live under a rock, Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, and you should turn on the TV at 6:30 p.m.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A sportscaster narrated the embarrassing surveillance footage from a failed break-in at his station

A sportscaster narrated the embarrassing surveillance footage from a failed break-in at his station

Wife starts swinging at husband she thinks is cheating, and she can barely be contained

Wife starts swinging at husband she thinks is cheating, and she can barely be contained

A pilot desperately needed to make an emergency landing — that’s when he saw the highway

A pilot desperately needed to make an emergency landing — that’s when he saw the highway

A clumsy thief got what she deserved before escaping, and it’s all on video

A clumsy thief got what she deserved before escaping, and it’s all on video

This video shows why you should always keep your garage door closed

This video shows why you should always keep your garage door closed

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement