We can’t all have friendly neighbors, and this duo from England is the perfect example. A Twitter user caught the exact moment two men began an over the fence plank war! Yes, forget punches, it’s all about a good old-fashioned plank fight, am I right?

According to Twitter user Taran Stokoe, he was awakened by the sound of his grandmother’s angry neighbors arguing. When he looked at the window he saw the two men throwing wood boards back and forth. A few moments later a woman is then seen trying to jump in and briefly steps to referee with her arms raised between them both. Out of the nowhere, she remarkably pulls a 180 and actually starts to hurl planks and other unidentified objects along with her partner over the boundary fence. You can’t hear what they are saying, but I am pretty positive they aren’t your friendly remarks. Let’s be real.

No need for an alarm clock at my Nanna’s house this morning when you have plank wars going off at 8am pic.twitter.com/rJH37JiKox — taran stokoe (@StokoeTaran) January 26, 2019

What makes this whole situation even better, is that if you look closely you can also see another neighbor watching from the upstairs window, and a curious little pupper gets close to check out the action. Both men eventually get tired and go back inside after the shocking interaction, but not before one of the neighbors throws the last plank to the other side.

I really want to know what this fight was about, it has to be something really really good. Maybe someone was making too much noise and wanted to make even more noise to prove a point? Who knows, but whatever it was, I hope they solve it soon because what’s gonna happen when one of them needs a spoonful of sugar?

Safe to say the video has now gone viral on Twitter, and several users have been putting in their two cents. A brilliant user even added some lightsaber noises to the video, which made everything 3 times funnier. So British, so amazing. Just your regular morning plank toss over a garden fence. No biggie.

For any American viewers – don't be alarmed this is just a tradition in England. Morning plank toss allows neighbors to show love and affection by tossing planks of fire wood to one another to keep homes warm in winter. Huge love shown at the end when he tosses some back ♥️ — MAYES (@twatterleeds) January 27, 2019