A safari vehicle full of tourists who became terrified when an angry elephant pursued them and struck the vehicle, safely eluded the massive beast after one of its tusks snapped off.





The frightening encounter was recorded on video by one of the tourists inside the open-door vehicle. The footage shows the elephant emerging from the brush and then chasing the Jeep down a dirt road at Chobe National Park in northern Botswana.

The elephant is then seen ramming its head into the back of the vehicle, pushing it forward. The elephant can be heard making a thunderous trumpeting sound as it galloped toward the back of the vehicle and then striking it with such tremendous force that one of its tusks snapped off.

At that point, the elephant ended its pursuit, and the vehicle safely pulls away.

Moments earlier, the herd was seen crossing the dirt road, including one elephant hurrying across with her baby.

Chobe National Park is among Botswana’s most diverse wildlife areas, the DailyMail.com reported, and one of the country’s most popular holiday location.

Herds of elephants, buffaloes and zebras are just some of the wild animals that roam the African park.