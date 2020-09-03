A wild video from Hempstead, Long Island, in New York, shows the dramatic moment when two law abiding citizens stopped their cars on the Southern State Parkway and assisted a bloodied New York state trooper with the restraint and arrest of the man he had pulled over at a traffic stop.

According to witnesses of the incident who spoke with ABC 7 News, the state trooper pulled over 29-year-old Kyheem Kelly and ended up getting dragged across three lanes until he hit the center median. The trooper was reportedly hanging from Kelly’s Honda Accord’s window.

Raw video: Trooper dragged during traffic stop RESILIENT TROOPER: A state trooper who was dragged during a traffic stop on Long Island didn't let his injuries stop him from doing his job. He kept fighting and got the suspect under arrest — and it was all captured on camera. Watch the full video here: http://7ny.tv/2lWsZ7e Posted by ABC7NY on Thursday, February 16, 2017

But once the officer get his footing, he could be seen grappling with Kelly on the side of the road. “He floored this car, you know the cruiser was right behind the suspect’s car, and he literally just floored it with the cop hanging out, you literally see the cop’s legs hanging out outside the vehicle,” a witness told ABC 7.

The cellphone video show two law abiding citizens getting out of their vehicle and running to the aid of the police officer. The witness described them as Good Samaritans and said the surreal incident was like something out of a movie.

“A couple Good Samaritans hopped out of their vehicles, when the officer got the guy, the suspect, out of the car, and as he tried to get him restrained, two Good Samaritans came out of their car and held the guy down,” he said. “It was like a movie. It was right in front of your face, and you don’t even believe it’s happening.”

Their assistance gave other law enforcement and the police department to arrive on the scene and haul in Kelly without further incident. The trooper was being treated for head injuries, but has since recovered. Kelly faces charges of aggravated assault upon a police officer, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. He pleaded not guilty and is being held on $300,000 bond.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2017.