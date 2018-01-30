Cars were burning rubber early Sunday morning in Richmond, Calif., and while video of one man getting hit by a drifting vehicle and losing his pants can be called a laughing matter, the same can’t be said of a second incident that happened off camera.





Video posted on CBS San Francisco Bay Area’s Facebook page shows what it’s calling an “illegal sideshow” taking place, during which one unidentified bystander experienced a major downside of the event.

“A spectator somehow escaped serious injury or death in a sideshow stunt gone wrong in Oakland over the weekend. Separately, police in Richmond are charging two 18-year-olds after an officer was hit and seriously injured trying to break up a sideshow there,” the news outlet said, crediting Ken Houston for the video you can see below.

You might say this man was caught with his pants down as soon as he foolishly decided to walk into the path of a car drifting around the lot in circles.

We think it’s fair to say he made some bad choices, but, luckily, this guy was able to walk it off.

But an 18-year-old couple behind the wheel of and in the passenger seat of another “sideshow” car joined the “flash mob of reckless driving” and are in a world of trouble.

According to CBS San Francisco, the two face charges of attempted murder for running over a police officer who tried to stop the show. They were identified as Juan Vargas and Genesis Diaz-Castaneda, who are boyfriend and girlfriend.

That officer, who has been on the force for eight years, suffered broken bones, cuts, bruises and road rash.

“He was struck by one of the vehicles,” Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan told the news outlet. “He actually landed on the hood of the car and rolled up onto the windshield and then rolled off the car onto the roadway. And he was narrowly missed getting ran over by other cars passing.”

It’s not clear at this time how much time behind bars Vargas and Diaz-Castaneda might face, but their bail has been set at $240,000.

Their sentence will likely be worsened by the fact that they are accused of falsely attempting to report the car involved stolen to cover for hitting the officer.