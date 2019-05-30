A woman from Pensacola, Fla. — why is it always Florida?! — discovered a golden orb weaver spider in her home and decided to “relocate it,” according to Mashable.

But before moving the big spider outside, she relocated it to her face in a gripping video that’s both captivating and repulsive. Here’s another video of the specimen.

While this wasn’t especially dangerous — Golden Orb Weavers have venom that’s harmless to humans — it’s still creepy. Look at that thing!

Golden orb weavers are found in warm and wet climates around the world; a species in Africa can grow to as large as 4 or 5 inches in diameter.